Rangers boss Steven Gerrard condemns “unacceptable” sectarian abuse directed at Steve Clarke

Steven Gerrard has hit out at the “unacceptable behaviour” of Rangers fans during the side’s 5-0 win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hit out at the abuse directed at Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Killie boss Steve Clarke was scathing as he revealed the anti-catholic abuse he was subjected to by supporters of the home side in the aftermath of his side’s 5-0 defeat in the fifth-round replay.

The ex-West Brom boss told some home truths about the current attitudes in Scotland regarding sectarianism

“It’s nice being back in the west of Scotland – really nice,” he said sarcastically.

“When I was approached by Rangers about taking over the job here I was assured, ‘nah, we didn’t have that in the west of Scotland anymore and it had gone’. Hahaha.

“They can call me a b*****d or w****r but to call me a F****n b*****d? Come on. We’re living in the dark ages. They’re not allowed to call my assistant [Alex Dyer] a black B but they can call me a Fenian bastard. Is that correct? What are we doing in Scotland?”

He added: “I wake up every morning and I thank Chelsea for taking me away from the west. My children have nothing to do this with this, thankfully. My children and grandchildren. It’s fantastic to be back in Scotland.”

It follows on from the sectarian abuse directed at Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd by Celtic fans during his side’s 1-0 defeat on Sunday.

Gerrard confirmed that Rangers will be making a statement, while condemning fans for the abuse.

“I wasn’t aware of how Steve was feeling after the match when we met up for a beer,” he said. “The club has issued a statement and we don’t support any kind of unacceptable behaviour from the terraces.”