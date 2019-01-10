Rangers flop Umar Sadiq seals loan move to new club

Rangers flop Umar Sadiq has completed his move to Serie B outfit Perugia on loan from Roma.

The Nigerian striker proved to be a disastrous signing during his loan spell at Ibrox and was shipped back to Italy after Steven Gerrard had seen enough and cut short his deal last month.

He managed just five appearances at Rangers, with two starts - one in the Betfred Cup semi-final defeat to Aberdeen and one for their Under-20s in the IRN-BRU Cup where he was hooked at half time.

Sadiq failed to find the back of the net during his time in Glasgow.

• READ MORE - Rangers: Steven Gerrard confirms striker interest as he dismisses Umar Sadiq

However, Roma have wasted no time in sending him out on loan again and Sadiq was paraded by Perugia, who are in mid-table in Italy’s second flight.

Umar Sadiq has been sent on loan once more by Roma. Picture: SNS Group

He looks set to make his debut against Brescia tomorrow.

It will be the 21-year-old’s fourth spell away from Roma, after stints at Bologna, Torino, NAC Breda and the Light Blues.