Rangers: Steven Gerrard confirms striker interest as he dismisses Umar Sadiq

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that he hopes to add a striker in the January transfer window.

Steven Gerrard dismissed Umar Sadiq. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The Englishman, speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Aberdeen, was also dismissive of on loan forward Umar Sadiq.

Gerrard’s comments regarding this season’s previous two clashes with Aberdeen suggest the Roma striker won’t be featuring for the Ibrox side again.

Rangers drew with Aberdeen on the opening day of the season having played the majority of the game with ten men following Alfredo Morelos’ sending off.

The clubs also met in the Betfred Cup semi-final where Sadiq started despite criticism in the build-up from Gerrard with Morelos suspended and Kyle Lafferty cup-tied.

The Nigerian disappointed in attack and was booked for diving when through on goal in the second-half. He has not featured in a squad since.

“This is a different game, it’s at Ibrox”, the former Liverpool player said. “We have only had a recognised striker on the pitch for 12 minutes over two games so it will be great to have both Morelos and Lafferty available.”

Gerrard confirmed that a striker to complement Morelos and Lafferty is in the club’s plans.

He said: “Hopefully we will add a striker but isn’t every team reliant on a top number nine.”

