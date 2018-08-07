Rangers defender linked with move to MLS side Montreal Impact

Lee Hodson has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer, with Montreal Impact reportedly poised to make a move for the Rangers defender.

The arrival of Borna Barisic and Steven Gerrard’s preference for playing Jon Flanagan in the left back slot has pushed the Northern Irishman down the pecking order and the former Brentford man is understood to be free to leave Ibrox.

Lee Hodson in action for Rangers during a pre-season friendly match with Bury. Picture: SNS Group

Rotherham were keeping tabs on Hodson’s situation but it looks like the Saputo Stadium club is winning the race for the 26-year-old.

Montreal coach Remi Garde, who has had spells managing Lyon and Aston Villa, is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the MLS transfer deadline on Wednesday, and a late move for Hodson could be on the cards.

Hodson was left out of the Europa League squad for the matches against Osijek, ramping up rumours that he was on his way out of Rangers.

The defender has made just 17 league appearances since joining from MK Dons two years ago and is thought to be ready to move on in a bid to land regular first team football.

