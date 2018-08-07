Rangers complete signing of Croatian left-back Borna Barisic

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Osijek captain Borna Barisic on a four-year deal.

The Croatia full-back, who scored against Steven Gerrard’s side in the recent Europa League qualifiers, has joined the club for a fee believed to be around £2million.

Although he missed out on the final squad for his country’s recent World Cup campaign, he has three caps at international level and is the 11th signing for Gerrard since taking over as Rangers boss.

“I think the most important thing is that in every game I give 100 per cent,” Barisic told Rangers TV.

“I think the Rangers fan recognise that and I will give my heart for Ibrox - I think that is important.

Borna Barisic prior to his side's second-leg draw with Rangers at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

“I want to give back for all the messages the fans have sent me, and all the belief the manager has shown me. I

“I need to back all this up on the pitch, and I will do that.”