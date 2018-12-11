Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reveals who he thinks will win the Europa League

Have your say

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has backed his side to win the Europa League.

In a quick fire one minute interview with Football Joe the Liverpool legend tipped the Ibrox to win the trophy and said his ultimate dream is to win the league with Rangers and Liverpool as manager.

When asked to name the Europa League winners he took little time to answer: “Rangers”.

He takes his side to Vienna on Thursday to face Rapid knowing three points would ensure qualification from the group stages.

Gerrard also praised Ibrox by calling it “rocking” and when asked ‘Liverpool’ he replied: “my team”.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has backed his side to win the Europa League. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

The 38-year-old did get confused when he named the 2006 FA Cup final, where he scored twice as Liverpool beat West Ham on penalties, as his beat feature before correcting himself and saying “all of it”.

