11 strikers Rangers could sign in the January transfer window

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted that the club are on the hunt for a striker in the January transfer window. Joel Sked pinpoints 11 potential targets.

Giuseppe Rossi is a free agent. Picture: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty

DOMESTIC

Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock)

The diminutive 22-year-old has really kicked on at Killie and has been a key player in their excellent season so far. His bustling style can be a nightmare for opposition defenders as he doesn’t give them a minute’s peace. He has the second best goals per 90 minutes ratio of players who have played more than once this season.

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United)

Eamonn Brophy has impressed with Kilmarnock this season. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Another striker who has undergone a transformation in the last couple of seasons. He lost his way after signing for Aberdeen back in 2013. Less than productive loan spells at Dunfermline, St Mirren and Morton followed before he pitched up at Ayr. Hopes weren’t high among the United fans, only for him to fire 55 goals in 56 appearances. Still only 23, he is fit, enthused and deadly in front of goal.

LOANS

Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace)

In the last two years the Englishman has played just one minute of competitive football. Once a promising talent when coming through the ranks at Ipswich Town, the 25-year-old’s career has been ravaged with injury. On his day he can be a powerful and fearful forward and is in need of game time.

Fraser Hornby (Everton)

This name should be familiar. The 19-year-old has been a regular with Scot Gemmill’s Scotland U21 side, netting twice in a 2-1 win over the Netherlands. However, the England-born Scot has played just once for the Toffees, a Europa League clash. He has worked under Duncan Ferguson and it could finally be the time for regular competitive football.

Dominic Solanke (Liverpool)

The 21-year-old has been linked with moves to both Celtic and Rangers. Liverpool pulled off a coup to recruit the forward from Chelsea last summer. He featured regularly in the squad, even making the bench for the Champions League final, but has fallen down the pecking order this campaign. Jurgen Klopp is believed to be willing to let the player leave on loan. Would offer a mobile and physical presence in attack.

AROUND EUROPE

Klauss (Hoffenheim)

Appropriately named for this time of year, the Brazilian, who is eligible for Italy according to Transfermarkt, top scored in the Finnish league for 2018 champions HJK - the same team Morelos was plucked from. On loan from German side Hoffenheim, he is an explosive striker with a powerful strike and good work rate.

Robert Bozenik (MSK Zilina)

Just 19 years old, Bozenik has hit 10 goals in the Slovakia top tier this term. He has proven himself adept at being able to take up positions in and around the box which give him a great chance at scoring. That is a great grounding for a younger striker.

FREE AGENTS

Lacina Traore

The Ivorian has had somewhat of a nomadic career, even being accused of changing his own name. He’s played in Romania, Russia, France, Spain and England. Fans of Everton won’t remember the striker too fondly but he has a respectable scoring record in the Russian top-flight and has plenty of European experience. A rangy striker, he would be a handful for defenders if he copes with the physicality.

Bogdan Stancu

Technically not a free agent, he has contract issues with Turkish side Bursaspor but reports in Romania suggest he is available for a free. More of a short-term solution, the 31-year-old is an industrious striker with a decent CV which has seen productive spells in Turkey and Romania. He played more than 50 times for his country scoring 14 times.

Emmanuel Emenike

Another short-term solution and a possible risk v reward punt. The 31-year-old hasn’t played in more than a year following a disastrous loan spell in La Liga with Las Palmas. He has announced that he is ready to return to football. He has had impressive spells with Spartak Moscow and Fenerbache, while he top scored as Nigeria won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations. Earlier this year he was forced to deny he split with one Miss Nigeria to marry another Miss Nigeria.

Giuseppe Rossi

The most exciting name on the list. He could fill that creative void Rangers are lacking in attack while offering a goalscoring threat. The Italian’s career has been devastated by injury but in the moments where he got a run of games he was excellent at Villarreal and Fiorentina, and he’s still remembered fondly at Manchester United. The 31-year-old said he is willing to play anywhere after the threat of a doping ban was lifted.

