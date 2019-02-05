Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hits out at Kilmarnock’s Steve Clarke

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted he is disappointed with comments made by Kilmarnock’s Steve Clarke.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hit out at Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

The Killie manager had his say on refereeing on Monday, namely the penalty decisions by Andrew Dallas during Rangers’ 4-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday.

Clarke called for greater consistency, referring to the decision to punish his winger Jordan Jones with a two-match ban for a dive. He noted his interest in seeing if any action will be taken against Jermain Defoe for one of the spot-kicks he won.

He said: “One of our players (Jordan Jones) was suspended for two games earlier in the season for going to ground too easily.

“There was a media furore. A witch hunt against the player. Nothing on the same scale from Saturday’s game, Rangers versus St Mirren.

“Hopefully the compliance officer (Clare Whyte) will do her job. It doesn’t affect us, I am nor particularly advocating (a sanction), but I just want consistency.

“So if our player gets a two-game ban, I look forward to seeing what happens this week.”

Gerrard hit back and the Killie boss on Tuesday.

“I was very surprised by Steve Clarke’s comments as it is nothing to do with Kilmarnock,” he said. “It is not what I have come to expect from Steve who normally has such class. It is disappointing.

“There was a blatant red card on Jack which I didn’t mention after the Kilmarnock match.

“The referee dealt with the situation on Saturday and we move forward.”

Rangers travel to Aberdeen for the second time this season.

The first meeting between the sides at Pittodrie on the opening weekend of the season saw Alfredo Morelos red carded for a kick out at Scott McKenna.

The Colombian’s sending off was later rescinded with a feeling among the Rangers camp that the striker was provoked by two barges from the Dons centre-back.

“No I don’t need to speak to Alfredo,” Gerrard said. “I’m sure he will be aware of what the atmosphere will be like. I don’t need to treat him any different. All the players have enough education to know what I expect.

“Opposition are physical with him (Morelos) as he is a top player, we don’t want to take his edge away.”