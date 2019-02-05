Carlos Pena leaves Rangers after Ibrox side terminates contract

Carlos Pena has left Rangers after having his contract terminated, the club has announced.

A brief statement from Rangers read: “We can confirm that Carlos Pena is no longer a Rangers player. “His contract has been terminated. We wish him the best for his future.”

Carlos Pena in action for Cruz Azul. Picture: Getty Images

The Mexican international scored five goals in 14 appearances for the Ibrox side after being signed by former manager Pedro Caixinha for around £2.2 million, but he fell out of favour following the Portuguese boss’s departure.

The midfielder was sent on loan to Cruz Azul in his homeland, where he again teamed up with Caixinha, but off-field problems relating to alcoholism led to the deal being terminated.

Pena then joined Nexaca on a similar deal but the Liga MX side cancelled the loan two months early.

Last month the 28-year-old said: “I want to continue playing football, I am only 28 and I want another chance.

“Whether that is with Rangers or in Turkey or Poland I don’t know. I have until January 31 to make my mind up.”

Polish second-tier side GKS Tychy are understood to be keen on a deal for the former Guadalajara and Leon man.