Rangers 1 - 0 Celtic: How the players rated

Each player who made an appearance during Rangers’ 1 - 0 defeat of Celtic rated.

RANGERS

ALLAN McGREGOR: Has saved Rangers on numerous occasions this season but aside from a save from James Forrest in the first half he unusually had little to do. 6/10

JAMES TAVERNIER: The Ibrox skipper is usually at the hub of much of the Light Blues’ attacks when he comes from right-back. However, most of his good work in this match was in defence and he gave Scott Sinclair little encouragement. 7

CONNOR GOLDSON: The defender recovered from injury to put in a solid performance. He had two great chances with headers early in the game, one saved by Craig Gordon. 7

JOE WORRALL: The 21-year-old defender is on loan from Nottingham Forest and has yet to convince the Gers faithful but helped his cause with a crucial tackle on Forrest in the first half, and overall performance. 6

ANDY HALLIDAY: A born and bred bluenose, asked to play out of position again at left-back but was immense. Battled effectively with Lustig in the first half and several other Celtic players thereafter and was voted man of the match. 8

ROSS McCRORIE: A product of the Rangers youth system, the 20-year-old holding midfielder mopped up in the middle of the park with a mixture of aggression and intelligence. 8

RYAN JACK: The Rangers anchor man scored for his first goal for the club and helped the Ibrox side curtail any potential Hoops threat. 7

SCOTT ARFIELD: Passed a fitness test and enjoyed an enthralling midfield battle against Scott Brown. Missed a good chance after 70 minutes to make life easier for the home side. 8

RYAN KENT: Returned to the side and worked Celtic hard all afternoon down the left. Beat Mikael Lustig before setting up Jack for his goal and drew fouls and bookings from the visitors. 7

ALFREDO MORELOS: The Colombia striker has scored 20 goals this season but went into the game still looking for his first goal against Celtic after a series of misses in previous clashes. That goal never arrived but in a sterling performance he never gave the Hoops defence a minute’s peace. 8

DANIEL CANDEIAS: Had an early chance as Celtic wobbled. Worked the flank impressively before tiring. 6

Substitutes

LASSANA COULIBALY: The Mali midfielder replaced Candeias after 70 minutes and helped Rangers stay firm until the final whistle. 6

JON FLANAGAN: The defender came on in added time for Arfield. 5

CELTIC

CRAIG GORDON: The Hoops keeper kept his side in the game. He made saves from Daniel Candeias and Connor Goldson in the early stages and Ryan Kent after the break, among others. 7

MIKAEL LUSTIG: Steady and experienced defender over the years, he had an unhappy day and was left for dead by Ryan Kent for Rangers’ first goal. Stayed in at the break. 5

DEDRYCK BOYATA: Recently returned to the Celtic rearguard, it was an afternoon to forget. He was sloppy with his passing, notably robbed by Kent who should have scored. 5

FILIP BENKOVIC: On loan from Leicester City, the 21-year-old Croatian stopper appeared unconvincing in the first half before picking up an injury and replaced just before the break. 5

CALLUM McGREGOR: Moved from midfield where he has been so effective this season to left-back and initially struggled to get up the pitch but when he did latterly, he caused problems and had the ball in the net only to be ruled offside. 6

SCOTT BROWN: The Hoops skipper has enjoyed plenty of success at the home of Celtic’s big rivals but found it much more difficult this time and lost the battle with Arfield. 5

OLIVIER NTCHAM: The French midfielder scored the only goal of the match when the sides met earlier in the season at Parkhead but was out of sorts at Ibrox. 5

JAMES FORREST: Was believed to be one of the biggest threats to Rangers but failed to make an impact in this game, too often snuffed out. 6

RYAN CHRISTIE: Has emerged in recent months as a regular in the Celtic side but could not get on the ball enough. Decent shot early in the second half. 5

SCOTT SINCLAIR: Fresh from a hat-trick against Aberdeen, the winger had little effect on the game. 5

MIKEY JOHNSTON: Playing in his first Old Firm game, the winger started through the middle but to no effect and there was no surprise when he made way for Edouard. 6

Substitutes

KRISTOFFER AJER: Came on for the injured Benkovic just before the break and had to cope with the energy of the Rangers attack. Booked for a foul on Kent. 5

ANTHONY RALSTON: Replaced Lustig for the start of the secon -half and kept it simple. 5

ODSONNE EDOUARD: The Hoops’ £9million signing turned the Boxing Day game against Aberdeen in Celtic’s favour after coming off the bench. Replaced Johnston on the hour mark and brought Celtic back into the game more in the latter stages. 6