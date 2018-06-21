Newcastle player sparks transfer rumours with selfie in Rangers shirt

Have your say

A Newcastle United player sparked rumours of a move to Ibrox, after posting a photo of himself wearing a Rangers shirt.

Mo Sangare, a 19-year-old midfielder who made 14 appearances for the Magpies’ Under-23 side last season, added the “selfie” to his Instagram story.

Mo Sangare's photo sparked rumours of a transfer. Pictures: Getty Images/SNS Group

In the picture, the Liberian starlet is wearing a Rangers training top and captioned the image “ready for pre-season”.

Despite being tipped to break into the first team last season, Sangare failed to get any gametime for Rafa Benitez’s first team, which fuelled talk of a move to Scotland.

Rangers famously took the “Newcastle Five” on loan in January 2015 as Gael Bigirimana, Shane Ferguson, Kevin Mbabu, Remie Streete and Haris Vuckic all signed short-term deals.

But Sangare moved to quash any speculation, insisting that the shirt was for his little brother, adding: “Nothing has changed.”

Gers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to strengthen his side, and could secure the signing of Jon Flanagan this week.

