Rumour Mill: Rangers face fight for winger | Celtic return for loan star? | Ex-Hibs man set for Stubbs reunion

Rangers face battle to land winger with Championship clubs circling, could a popular Celtic loanee be returning, and which former Easter Road star is set to join up with ex-boss Alan Stubbs?

Hull set to rival Gers for Jones

Rangers could face competition from Hull for one target. Picture: Getty Images

Hull City are understood to be preparing a £600,000 bid for Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones, who is reportedly still a target for Rangers.

The 23-year-old wideman was linked with the Gers in January, and again this summer with Derby also keeping tabs on the international.

However, Hull are hoping to lead the race to sign him by testing Kilmarnock’s resolve with an opening bid. (Hull Live)

Could Roberts return to Celtic?

Leicester appear to have ended their interest in Patrick Roberts after signing James Maddison from Norwich City on a five-year deal. The Foxes were hoping to get Roberts as part of a deal that would see Riyad Mahrez join Manchester City.

But that arrangement looks to be dead in the water, and the availability of the £15 million-rated Roberts could be of interest to Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

Any move would likely be another loan deal given Roberts’ pricetag but Celtic could be tempted if the player is open to a return. (Various)

Stokes set for Stubbs reunion

Anthony Stokes could be handed another chance in Scotland - with former boss Alan Stubbs reportedly keen on signing the player for St Mirren.

The Irishman is a free agent after leaving Apollon Smyrni in Greece, and is training with St Mirren.

But it’s emerged that Stubbs could offer the player a deal as he looks for a replacement for Gavin Reilly. (The Sun)

Griff: Deal me in for life

Leigh Griffiths is on the cusp of agreeing a new long-term deal with Celtic as he admitted: “When it gets done and signed I’ll be delighted.” The former Hibs and Wolves ace has over two years left on his current contract but revealed talks are at an advanced stage over a new deal at the Hoops.

He said: “It’s getting closer and there’s not far to go. We are about 85 per cent done. I see my best years at Celtic [and] the fact that they are even talking about a new contract gives me joy and delight that I am going to be here for basically the rest of my career.” (The Scotsman)

Milinkovic deal dead

Hearts have pulled out of a deal for Genoa winger David Milinkovic due to the player’s wage demands. The Edinburgh side reached agreement with Milinkovic’s parent club in Italy and were hopeful of negotiating personal terms quickly. However, the 24-year-old is looking for a salary well beyond Hearts’ financial capabilities and the deal now looks to be dead. (Evening News)

Lennon wary of Euro hurdle

Neil Lennon has warned that Hibs shouldn’t take progress for granted after they were handed a favourable Europa League first qualifying round tie against NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands.

The Edinburgh side are hot favourites to oust the minnows, who have never won a two-legged European tie before, and set up a second qualifying round clash with Greek side Asteras Tripolis in the second qualifying round.

Lennon insists Hibs must be focused on overcoming the first hurdle as they aim for the group stage. “We can’t afford to be complacent,” he said. “There are always surprises at this time of the season in Europe.” (Evening News)