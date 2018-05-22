Martin Skrtel ‘going to Glasgow’ say reports in Slovakia

Rangers target Martin Skrtel will miss his country’s upcoming international double-header against the Netherlands and Morocco amid reports he is on his way to Glasgow, according to reports in his homeland.

Slovakian newspaper Pravda today carries a report with quotes from national team boss Jan Kozak, who confirms that skipper Skrtel will miss the two matches to allow him to recover from a catalogue of injuries.

Martin Skrtel pictured at Glasgow Airport ahead of Scotland's clash with Slovakia in October 2017. Picture: SNS Group

Pravda also claims that Skrtel will use his break from the international fixtures to sort out his future.

Journalist Michal Zeman writes: “Rangers’ long-standing interest in [Skrtel] has become more concrete. Skrtel was chosen by his former Liverpool team mate Steven Gerrard, who became the Rangers manager.

“After two years, the Slovakian defender looks set to leave Fenerbahce, and return to the UK for £2.7 million (just over €3 million).”

Earlier this month it was reported in Turkey that the Gers had offered £4 million to Fenerbahce to secure Skrtel’s services.

Gerrard is also thought to be on the trail of Liverpool’s Harry Wilson, as he seeks further signings to bolster his Ibrox squad.

The former Liverpool captain officially takes the reins on June 1.

