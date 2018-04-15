Andy Halliday fumes at Rangers bench after first-half substitution

Andy Halliday fumed at the Rangers bench in an incredible show of dissent.

• READ MORE: Celtic 2-0 Rangers: Live updates from the Scottish Cup semi-final

The midfielder was substituted by manager Graeme Murty four minutes before the end of the first-half of the Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers trailing Celtic 2-0.

The 26-year-old was a surprise starter for the game and was one of a number of players who couldn’t cope with a dominant Celtic performance.

Murty took the decision to add the attacking threat of Josh Windass, a decision which was met with glee by the Celtic support.

However Halliday raged at the Rangers bench, his actions being caught on the Sky Sports cameras. He bawled at those on the Rangers bench before he was later confronted by a Rangers fan in the Hampden Park main stand.

• READ MORE: Graeme Murty: ‘I have to be calm in the Hampden storm’