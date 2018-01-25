Graeme Murty relishing prospect of working with Greg Docherty

Rangers boss Graeme Murty is relishing the prospect of working with a highly-motivated Greg Docherty.

Gers moved up to second spot in the Ladbrokes Premiership with a 2-0 win over Aberdeen and the good news continues to pour in for the Light Blues faithful, with Docherty poised to seal his £675,000 move from Hamilton.

Having handed debuts to January recruits Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy, Russell Martin and Jason Cummings against the Dons, Murty is hoping to keep the positive vibes flowing with the 21-year-old midfielder’s arrival.

Murty said: “It’s another bit of business for another young hungry player desperate to enhance our group.

“When you see the players gelling and the improvements we’ve made, it’s an exciting time for players - and for me as a manager. I want to manage people who are hungry to improve.”

Hamilton lost 3-0 to Hearts without Docherty in their squad but Accies manager Martin Canning is confident another young talent will take his place.

“Greg Docherty’s loss is a blow,” said Canning, who is also set to lose Michael Devlin after Preston had a bid accepted.

“He’s been productive player for us and a big goal threat but this club’s ethos is not to stand in a player’s way.

“We’ve done our job with Greg and now the players and club benefits financially and the player benefits moving on.

“That’s part of our model. I thought young Lewis Ferguson, who replaced Greg, was excellent. He’s the next one off the production line.

“I think Greg will do well at Ibrox. He’s got all the attributes, he’s level-headed, very mature for his age.

“He’s creative, he scores goals and he has a bright future in front of him and I wish him all the best.

“He’s played a lot of games for me and he’s done really well. It’s great to see him have that opportunity and I hope he takes it.”

