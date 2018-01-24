Hamilton’s Greg Docherty undergoing medical ahead of Rangers transfer

Have your say

Greg Docherty is undergoing a medical on Wednesday evening ahead of his move to Rangers, according to the Daily Record.

Hamilton Accies midfielder Greg Docherty. Picture: SNS

The Hamilton star is poised to become the Ibrox side’s fifth new addition of the January transfer window after the two clubs agreed a fee of around £600,000 for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old missed the Scottish Cup exit at the hands of rivals Motherwell on Saturday and is expected to unveiled as a Rangers player on Thursday.

He will join Jason Cummings, Sean Goss, Russell Martin and Jamie Murphy as the new recruits in the current window.

