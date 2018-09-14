Ex-Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam keen on working with ‘idol’ Steven Gerrard

Have your say

Charlie Adam would be open to a return to Rangers if the “opportunity ever came up”.

• READ MORE: Scottish Football Live: Celtic striker nears new deal | Ex-Rangers star wants Iborx return

Charlie Adam would be keen on a Rangers return. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

The Stoke City midfielder was with the club between 2003, having signed as a youngster from Dundee, until 2009 when he left permanently for Blackpool.

Adam made less than 100 appearances for Rangers during his time, having spent spells on loan with Blackpool, St Mirren and Ross County.

Now in the Championship with Stoke City, the player admitted his desire to return to Ibrox.

Taking part in a Q&A on his Instagram account he was asked if he “would like to come back to Rangers?”

Charlie Adam's Instagram message. Picture: Charlie Adam/Instagram

He replied: “I would if the opportunity ever came up.”

Adam has yet to feature in the league for the Potters this season following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 32-year-old also said that current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was an idol. He played with the Englishman at Liverpool following his move from Blackpool.

• READ MORE: Revealed: FIFA 19’s best Old Firm XI - Celtic dominate