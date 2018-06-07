Rangers confirm Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff.

Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom and Colin Stewart will work alongside the new Rangers boss.

Former Scotland international McAllister has managed Coventry City and Leeds United, been part of the Scotland coaching team and was assistant manager at Aston Villa. It is the latter role he will take up at Ibrox.

Gerrard is reunited with Beale who he worked alongside at Liverpool as player and coach. He arrives as first team coach having been Liverpool’s U-23 manager and head of coaching in the academy. He even had a spell coaching at Brazilian giants Sao Paulo under the management of goalscoring goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni.

Culshaw has been appointed technical coach, Milsom will be the club’s head of performance, while Stewart will continue in his role as goalkeeping coach.

Gary McAllister will assist Steven Gerrard at Rangers. Picture: SNS/Jeff Holmes

