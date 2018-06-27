Ally McCoist compares himself to Karl Pilkington with World Cup travels

Have your say

Ally McCoist has been one of the stars of the World Cup through his punditry on ITV.

The Scot has amused and entertained viewers throughout the tournament with his passion for the game, humour, rapport with commentator Jon Champion and his travel insight.

While many commentators face the wrath of social media critics, McCoist has been largely praised for his work during the tournament.

He has had viewers eating out his hand, winning many over with a remark regarding Russian host city Kazan.

“Kazan’s come a long way since it fell to Ivan the Terrible in 1552,” McCoist said.

Such snippets have seen column pieces penned and fans take to social media to demand the former Rangers manager be given his own travel show.

In an interview with The Independent the idea was put to McCoist, only for the 55-year-old to respond in a typically self-deprecating way.

He said: “They’ve already got ‘An Idiot Abroad’, haven’t they? They must have me down for a ‘Karl Pilkington 2’, ‘Another Idiot Abroad’!”

McCoist spoke effusively of the experience so far at the tournament, the travelling and the relationship with the lead commentator Champion.

Although any plans for a 10pm curfew have been ignored.

Champion said: “But you (McCoist) are showing your advancing years, aren’t you? You’ve been in bed before midnight at least once on this trip.”

