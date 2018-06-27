Steven Gerrard will discuss Bruno Alves’ future after World Cup

Steven Gerrard insists he’s happy to wait for the World Cup to finish before contacting Bruno Alves regarding his future at the club.

Bruno Alves is currently at the World Cup with Portugal. Picture: SNS

Alves is a member of the Portugal’s squad at the competition. Fernando Santos’ side have qualified for the second round after surviving a late scare in their final group match against Iran.

The 36-year-old former Zenit St Petersburg star was a marquee summer signing for Pedro Caixinha last year but failed to live up to his reputation during his debut season at Ibrox.

The signing of fellow centre-backs Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic have raised doubts about Alves’ future at the club, with Vitoria Guimaraes said to be keen to bring him back to Portugal.

However, his new manager at Rangers insists nothing will be decided until Portugal’s campaign is finished.

He told the media at the club’s training camp in Spain: “I haven’t spoken to Bruno yet.

“I have given him the respect he deserves and he has got very important things to focus on right now in terms of the World Cup and that should be his priority.

“I don’t think I should be phoning him and having a conversation on his domestic career just yet. There will be a time for it.

“He will have a break after Portugal either win the tournament or get knocked out and then I will have a conversation with Bruno and talk to him.”

