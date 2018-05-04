7 Liverpool players Steven Gerrard could try and bring to Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s time at Liverpool and good relationship with Jurgen Klopp and the academy staff at Anfield suggest that he may well look to his former club for signings when he takes charge at Rangers in June. Here, we look at some of the more likely possibilities

Harry Wilson

Hull's on-loan Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson has caught the eye with some fine performances. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Wilson, who broke Gareth Bale’s record as the youngest Welsh international at 16 years and 207 days, is another player who has made just one appearance for the Reds but is highly regarded by the Anfield hierarchy.

The dilemma for Liverpool was that the player - who can operate anywhere across an attacking midfield trio - was too good for the reserve league but wasn’t quite ready for the step up to the Premier League.

He was sent on loan to Hull City in January this year and has scored seven goals in 13 appearances for the Tigers as well as notching a handful of assists.

The former captain of the Liverpool Under-23 team will be looking to push his way into the first team this summer but the Reds could be convinced to let him join Rangers for further first team football under Gerrard’s tutelage.

Ryan Kent

Another winger, Ryan Kent has been with Bristol City for the second half of the 2017/18 campaign, but has also spent time with Freiburg in Germany as well as Coventry City and Barnsley, where he won the club’s Young Player of the Year award.

While the 21-year-old has made just one FA Cup appearance for Liverpool, he has 81 games under his belt in the Bundesliga, League One and Championship so far and has been personally assessed by Jurgen Klopp since graduating from the club’s academy.

A Red since he was just seven years old, Kent can play on either wing and has already faced elite opposition such as Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in friendly matches.

One of many youngsters at Liverpool with a bright future, the Reds could feel regular games in the Scottish top flight could help him kick on in his bid to make the Anfield first team.

• READ MORE - Steven Gerrard: If I wasn’t confident I wouldn’t have come to Rangers

Sheyi Ojo

Still only 20, Sheyi Oji has made 13 appearances for Liverpool’s first team, scoring once, but has spent the past season on loan at Fulham, where he’s netted four in 24 matches.

He’s also had loan spells at Wigan and Wolves, being recalled from the latter by the Reds in early 2016.

Ostensibly a winger, the left-footed player can also operate as a striker, and helped England Under-20s to World Cup glory last year, coming on as a second half substitute in the final against Venezuela.

He signed a new five-year deal in April 2015 and Liverpool could feel a season in Scotland’s top flight could prepare him for more regular game time in the English Premier League.

Marko Grujic

Serbian midfielder Mark Grujic was loosely linked with a loan move to Celtic in January, so it’s not unthinkable that Liverpool could sanction a temporary switch to Rangers this summer. Standing 6ft 3in, Grujic - dubbed the “new Nemanja Matic” - is currently on loan at Cardiff City but has only made 14 appearances for the Bluebirds. Recently turned 22, Grujic is already a full international and played 41 times for Red Star Belgrade before joining Liverpool in 2016.

He has made a handful of appearances for the Reds, but his ability in defensive midfield, central midfield and attacking midfield could plant him firmly on Gerrard’s radar, with the new Rangers boss likely to need reinforcements in the midfield over the summer. Grujic’s agent pushed for the player to go out on loan in January for gametime so he may hold an ace if it comes to negotiations with Rangers - and Gerrard’s career as a central midfielder could help sanction a move too.

Ben Woodburn

Still only 18, Ben Woodburn has already made a handful of appearances for Wales, and has already grabbed his maiden international goal. The forward has played ten times for Liverpool, scoring once, but hasn’t spent any time out on loan.

Coming through at the same time as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn is yet to establish himself as a regular first teamer but with a contract until 2022 he has plenty of time to force his way into Klopp’s plans.

The versatile Woodburn can play on either wing, or in the middle and has an eye for goal - he has scored four goals and contributed four assists in 18 games in the Premier League 2, UEFA Youth League and EFL Cup.

Woodburn is highly regarded and a loan move to Sunderland was blocked by Klopp in January after the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. However, with the Reds likely to bring in reinforcements this summer, Woodburn could seal a loan move in order to get more gametime. If Klopp is happy to let Woodburn out on loan, he may feel a switch to Rangers to work under former Reds Gerrard and Gary McAllister, could benefit the youongster.

Rhian Brewster

Teenage striker Rhian Brewster has been linked with Celtic in recent weeks, amid reports Jurgen Klopp and the player were both happy for the move to go through, although nothing concrete had been agreed. Gerrard will kmow Brester very well from his time as Liverpool Under-18 coach and may feel he can convince Brewster to opt for a move to Rangers instead.

Brewster, who helped England win the Under-17 World Cup last year, was signed from Chelsea by Liverpool during Brendan Rodgers’ tenure and is viewed as a hot prospect at Anfield, and has already been included in first team squads.

Brewster has only just turned 18, and hit an impressive 20 goals in 22 appearances for England Under-17s, including two hat-tricks in the Under-17 World Cup and the opening goal in the 5-2 win over Spain in the final.

While negotiations with Celtic were said to be at an advanced stage, it waas reported that other clubs were interested. Gerrard snatching a player from under Celtic’s nose would go a long way to winning over any uncertain fans at Ibrox.

Divock Origi

Acquiring the services of Belgian international Divock Origi would be a hell of a coup for Gerrard, but probably the most unlikely. Signed for £10 million in 2014 from Lille, Origi penned a five-year deal at Anfield but has spent time on loan at Lille, and is currently at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. He has made more than 80 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and, coming into the final year of his contract, Origi would hope to be fighting for a place in the first team next season, but could find it hard-going with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Dominic Solanke, Danny Ings and potentially any new signings all competing for places in the first-team squad’s strikeforce.

If he was going out on loan again the forward would probably prefer a return to France or Germany, scuppering Rangers’ chances, but stranger things have happened.

• READ MORE - Four things Steven Gerrard needs to do as Rangers manager