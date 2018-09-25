Kris Boyd takes to social media to mock Tam McManus’ career

Kilmarnock star Kris Boyd took to Instagram to ridicule the career of former Hibs player Tam McManus.

Kris Boyd's Instagram post. Picture: Kris Boyd/Instagram

McManus, who writes for The Herald and appears on BBC Sportsound, reshared an article he wrote in November criticising Boyd’s comments about Aberdeen players in regards to their Scotland hopes.

It followed the Killie star’s comments about Celtic. Boyd said on Sportsound that he “100 per cent” believes their is a divide in the dressing room.

McManus tweeted on Tuesday: “I wrote this about Kris Boyd last November. Shouldn’t be commenting on other clubs in media while still playing. He had toned it down and concentrated on his club after this and done really well. Maybe he’s bored now he’s not in the team...”

Boyd provided a stinging rebuke on his Instagram account.

He wrote: “Guys, let’s help get this boy some followers on Twitter.

“I’m worried his career in the media is going to be as ordinary as his career in the game. His stats says 14 clubs in 19 years and 82 goals!! That can’t be right, can it?

“That’s 4.3 goals a season!! I’ve scored more goals in one game! (twice *laughing emoji*)

“Maybe he should have started as a pundit when he was playing - it might have helped!”

The likes of Alan Hutton and Jordan Jones responded with a number of laughin emojis, while Cillian Sheridan and Jamie Walker both liked the post.

McManus wasn’t the only one to respond negatively to Boyd’s comments about Celtic. The Parkhead manager Brendan Rodgers had his say.

He said: “Kris is probably best suited trying to get himself into the Kilmarnock team to get playing and we will concentrate on our own job in here.”

