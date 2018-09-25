Brendan Rodgers: Kris Boyd should focus on Kilmarnock place, not Celtic

Brendan Rodgers has invited Kris Boyd to focus on winning a starting berth in the Kilmarnock team rather than alluding to a divide in the Celtic dressing room.

Rodgers insists there is unity at Celtic despite the Hoops’ 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock on Sunday, which left them with 10 points from six Ladbrokes Premiership games and confirmed their worst start to a league campaign in 20 years.

Brendan Rodgers suggested Kris Boyd might want to focus on his own team rather than worrying about Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

Kris Boyd was quoted as saying he believed there is “a divide in the Celtic dressing-room” after sitting on the Killie bench at the weekend.

But the Celtic boss dismissed the veteran striker’s comments, saying: “Kris is probably best suited trying to get himself into the Kilmarnock team to get playing and we will concentrate on our own job in here.”

Kilmarnock striker Boyd. Picture: SNS Group

Ahead of the Betfred Cup quarter-final against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday the Northern Irishman, who has won six competitions since he arrived at Parkhead in 2016, said: “When teams lose games the logic used to be and clearly still is, there is a split in the dressing room.

“Sometimes there is no plan B - that is another accusation. For us, we are very much unified as a club.

“We’ve set such a high standard over these last couple of seasons. Yes, we haven’t started as well as we wanted in our season but we are very much together.”

Rodgers added: “It is something I am very calm with. We have a blueprint which is very stable in terms of the way we play football and normally when we execute that - which we have shown - we have a winning strategy.

“Sometimes we won’t win games and we have to accept that. There is a bit of heat that comes with that but what is very important is that you stay calm and unified and that is very much what we are.”