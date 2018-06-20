Hibs fail in bid to sign former Celtic star Emilio Izaguirre

HIBS have failed in an ambitious attempt to sign former Celtic star Emilio Izaguirre because he doesn’t want to return to Scotland.

The 32-year-old defender has confirmed his departure from Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha because his family have failed to adapt to the different culture.

Izaguirre is looking for a club in the US after spending seven years at Celtic, where he won six Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

But the left back revealed he turned down the chance to return to Scotland with Hibs.

Izaguirre said: “I want to end my contract early in Saudi Arabia. My family has found the culture to be very difficult. I have a meeting with them to discuss my exit.

“I have options in the UK, Scotland mainly. Neil Lennon called me. He’s the manager of Hibs, but I told him I don’t want to play again in Scotland because of what I went through at Celtic and agents there.

“I had major problems with agents in Scotland who have threatened to sue me and asked me for money. I don’t want to go back to Scotland.

“First, I need to solve my contract situation in Saudi Arabia. I want to go to the MLS because it is closer to Honduras in terms of my international career.

“I was in Scotland for seven years and travelling 24 hours every time to play for your country was not ideal. I don’t want to go through that again.

“One day I will go back to my first club, Motagua. But I want to play in at least two major tournaments with Honduras first.”

