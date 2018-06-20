Hibs to face NSI Runavik in Europa League

Have your say

Hibs have been drawn to face NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands in the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round.

The ties are scheduled for July 12 and 19, with Hibs at home in the first leg.

David Gray in action for Hibs against Brondby during the Easter Road side's last Europa League appearance. Picture: SNS Group

Runavik have made 11 appearances in Europe since taking their bow in the 2003/04 UEFA Cup, and have faced the likes of Shakhtyor Soligorsk, Rosenborg and Esbjerg.

They have recorded just two wins - a 1-0 win over Tbilisi in the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, and a 4-3 victory against Linfield in the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League first qualifying round.

They recorded a credible 0-0 draw with Fulham in the 2011/12 Europa League.

Runavik currently lie third in the league, one point ahead of B36 Torshavn. HB Torshavn and Ki Klaksvik occupy the top two spots.

Runavik’s Við Løkin stadium has a capacity of 2,000 but the club play their Europa League matches at Tórsvøllur stadium in the capital Tórshavn or the Svangaskarð stadium, home of B68 Toftir.