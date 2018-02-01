Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty ordered to court after running red light

HEARTS striker Kyle Lafferty has been ordered to appear in court - after he admitted to running a red light.

The Northern Ireland international failed to stop at the traffic signal near to the club’s stadium on the Capital’s Gorgie Road.

Lafferty, who is 30 years old, committed the road traffic offence just 24 hours before starring for the Tynecastle club in the 4-1 defeat to Celtic in Glasgow last August.

The former Rangers and Norwich forward failed to appear when his case called at Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court on Thursday.

The footballer, of Thorntonhall, Glasgow, pleaded guilty by letter to driving through the red light.

Justice Les McEwan deferred sentence.

Justice McEwan also ordered the 6ft 4ins centre-forward to make a personal appearance at next month’s sentencing hearing.

Lafferty pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the indication to stop given by a red light signal at Gorgie Road, Edinburgh, on August 4 last year.

