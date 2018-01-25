Done deal: Hearts sign Danish winger Danny Amankwaa

Hearts have completed the signing of 23-year-old winger Danny Amankwaa.

The Danish player, who was not subject to a transfer fee, joins from FC Copenhagen and has signed an 18-month deal after completing a medical. He will be added to the squad for tomorrow’s home fixture against Motherwell.

“I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to play in front of these amazing fans that I’ve heard so much about,” he told the Hearts website.

The signing is Craig Levein’s third of the transfer window – joining Demetri Mitchell and Steven Naismith – and addresses the Hearts manager’s desire to add to his options on the flanks following the departure of Jamie Walker to Wigan Athletic earlier this month.

“I would say I’m quite fast and skilful,” added Amankwaa in an interview with Hearts TV. “I am fit and ready to play so hopefully the fans will quickly see what type of player I am.

“I’m an offensive player so hopefully I can contribute with assists and some goals as well.”

The Danish under-21 international has made 12 appearances this season, including five as a substitute in the Champions League and Europa League, for the Superliga outfit.

As Amankwaa arrives, Esma Goncalves and Cole Stockton look to be heading out of Tynecastle. Both are close to agreeing deals that will see them depart the capital club.

Goncalves was in Uzbekistan yesterday to complete his medical and thrash out terms ahead of his anticipated switch to Pakhtakor Tashkent. The 26-year-old forward, who joined Hearts at a cost of £170,000 a year ago, still has two years left on his contract but Levein has opted to cash in, with the club expected to earn over £300,000 from the transaction.

Stockton, meanwhile, is close to wrapping up a move to English League Two side Carlisle United.

The stiker has become frustrated by the lack of first team action since moving to Gorgie in the summer. He has made 15 appearances but has started only four times since arriving from National League side Tranmere Rovers. He has not scored competitively for Hearts.