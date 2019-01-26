Craig Levein wants Michael Stewart to apologise over ‘sack’ claim

Hearts manager Craig Levein has demanded an apology from BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart.

The pair have traded insults in recent days after Stewart’s criticism of Levein’s handling of new signing David Vanecek. Levein described the player as “rubbish” which Stewart said was bad man-management.

But the Tynecastle boss believes Stewart overstepped the mark by later claiming Levein tried to get him sacked by the BBC.

“My lighthearted banter with Mr Stewart suddenly becomes not so lighthearted when he starts telling lies,” said Levein after Hearts’ 2-0 win over St Johnstone. “So I’m waiting for an apology.

“When he said that I’d made an attempt to have him lose his job or try and get him sacked, that’s simply not true. And I have that in writing from the BBC. If you could ask Mr Stewart for an apology for me, that would be really nice.”