Alan Pattullo: Hearts must be wary of danger posed by goal hero Robbo

Hearts overcame Partick Thistle on Tuesday to set-up an intriguing Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Inverness Caley Thistle.

While this represents an opportunity for the Gorgie side it also spells considerable danger. Win, lose or draw, grumbles about Hearts’ style of play seem guaranteed from some fans. Defeat to Inverness would mean aesthetic concerns are the least of these supporters’ complaints.

Added to the mix is the identity of the man in the opposite dug-out to Levein, former team-mate John Robertson – Hearts’ record league scorer. He has another claim to fame, if that’s the right term. Robertson, pictured, was sacked as Hearts manager in 2005 shortly after losing a Scottish Cup semi-final to Celtic and with the side fifth in the league, where they are now. Like Levein this season, he had also led the team to the last four of the League Cup earlier in the same campaign.