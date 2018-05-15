Dundee midfielder arrested over alleged assault outside city nightclub

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan was arrested in the early hours of Monday following an alleged assault outside a nightclub in the city, according to reports.

The Courier reports that the 30-year-old footballer was detained outside the Underground nightclub on South Tay Street at around 2am on Monday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that a 30-year-old man was arrested in South Tay Street, Dundee, shortly after 2am on Monday morning in connection with an alleged assault.”

Officers attended reports of an alleged brawl outside the venue some hours after the Dens Park club held their Player of the Year dinner.

The spokesperson continued: “He was charged and released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date, and a report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.”