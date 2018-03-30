Dundee confirm appeal over Neil McCann suspension

Have your say

Dundee have confirmed that the club will appeal the two-match suspension given to Neil McCann by the SFA yesterday.

McCann was hit with the ban for his part in a post-match bust-up with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark, after the two sides met at Dens Park earlier this month.

The pair were charged with “excessive misconduct” by the SFA after a close confrontation following Saints’ 4-0 win at Dens on March 10, and an independent panel issued the punishments following a Hampden hearing.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright felt television footage of the incident had “vindicated” his club and denied claims that Clark had grabbed McCann by the neck.

McCann denied slapping the goalkeeper, claiming his hand had caught the substitute as he tried to free himself.

The pair had clashed after McCann initially remonstrated with St Johnstone kit-man Manny Fowler following his side’s Tayside derby defeat.

The former Rangers and Scotland player had vowed to represent himself at Thursday afternoon’s hearing.

A statement on the Dark Blues website read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that we have this afternoon appealed the two-match suspension handed to Neil McCann by the Scottish FA yesterday.”

