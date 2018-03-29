Neil McCann and Zander Clark given two-game bans for touchline clash

Dundee manager Neil McCann and St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark have both been handed two-match bans following their touchline clash.

The pair were charged with “excessive misconduct” by the Scottish Football Association after a close confrontation following Saints’ 4-0 win at Dens Park on March 10, and an independent panel issued the punishments after a Hampden hearing.

McCann will have to sit in the stands in games against Hearts and Celtic while Clark will miss matches against Aberdeen and Motherwell.