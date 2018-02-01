Dundee United hopeful over sister club plans in new US third tier

Dundee United are pushing ahead with plans to set up a sister club in the United States, according to reports.

Tannadice chairman Stephen Thompson confirmed he will step down from his role at the end of the season on Wednesday afternoon, and he could head up a £3 million bid to launch a club linked to United in the newly-formed National Independent Soccer Association (NISA).

Set up by former Chicago Fire president Peter Wilt, NISA is aiming to become the third tier in the United States Soccer Federation, behind Major League Soccer (MLS) and the United Soccer League (USL).

Wilt is a director of Club 9 Sports, the Chicago-based organisation linked with a takeover bid for Rangers during the spring of 2012.

Thompson was linked with a £2.5 million takeover of Australian A-League side Newcastle Jets in 2015, but is understood to have turned his attentions to large American cities with no professional football teams.

The Mail reports that Thompson has embarked on a number of fact-finding missions to the US in recent months.

According to the Daily Mail, Mike Martin is expected to succeed Thompson as chairman.

Martin bought the 33 per cent shareholding owned by former director Justine Mitchell - Thompson’s sister - at the end of last year.

He is expected to be heavily involved in a new parent firm that will ‘dovetail the financial fortunes’ of United, the Mail said.

