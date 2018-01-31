Stephen Thompson to step down as Dundee United chairman

Stephen Thompson is to leave his post as chairman of Dundee United at the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

Thompson has been chairman of the Tannadice club for nearly a decade since taking over in 2008 after the death of his father and predecessor Eddie Thompson.

The club has confirmed Thompson’s departure at this stage of the season in order to give the board as much time as possible to agree on the next step, and to limit disruption to the club as it targets a return to the top flight.

A statement from Thompson posted on the club website read: “It has been a real honour to serve Dundee United. I have always tried to achieve the best for the club and there have been many, many happy occasions of which I am very proud.

“The Scottish Cup win in 2010 was a high point in my and many other United fans’ lives.

“Relegation was a profound disappointment that will never leave me but the club is in the fortunate position of having a very strong board of directors and a financial robustness that is assisted by a number of benefactors who have been very supportive through recent years.”

Thompson also paid tribute to the club’s supporters, describing them as ‘incredibly loyal’.

He added: “The most important factor right now is that Dundee United focus on winning games and securing a place back in the Premiership - without distraction about my position.”