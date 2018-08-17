Who will Celtic and Rangers face in the Europa League play-offs?

Scotland is one step from having two representatives in the group stages of the Europa League for the first time since the competition’s rebranding in 2009.

Celtic and Rangers are close to qualifying for the Europa League group stages. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Celtic and Rangers are 180 minutes of football away from qualification and will play the first-legs of their play-off round tie on 23 August.

Celtic enter the champions route and will face Lithuanian champions Sūduva Marijampolė, both sides having dropped into the Europa League qualifications rounds after defeat in the Champions League.

While Celtic reached the third qualifying round with wins over Alashkert and Rosenborg before a 3-2 aggregate defeat to AEK Athens, Sūduva were knocked out in the second qualifying round by Red Star Belgrade having defeated APOEL of Cyprus.

Meanwhile, following Thursday’s night’s 0-0 draw with Maribor which gave Rangers a 3-1 aggregate win over the Slovenians, Steven Gerrard’s men will face FC Ufa, who finished sixth in the Russian Premier League.

Ufa, unlike Rangers who entered at the first qualifying stage, came in at the second qualifying round. They defeated Slovenia’s Domžale and Luxembourg’s Progres Niederkorn, who were Rangers’ conquerors last season in the Europa League.

