Watch: ‘Steven Gerrard’ and ‘Brendan Rodgers’ in hilarious debate

Steven Gerrard can’t wait to destroy Brendan Rodgers’ dominance in Scottish football with Celtic.

That’s the view of football impressionist Darren Farley who took on the roles of the Celtic and Rangers managers to put together an amusing conversation between the two.

Farley, famed for his impressions of Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, donned a suit and green tie for Rodgers and a blue Rangers polo shirt for Gerrard.

The Celtic boss was manager of Gerrard between 2012 and 2015 at Liverpool.

As Rodgers, Farley queried why Gerrard was coming up to Rangers to embarrass himself. Gerrard responded by thanking Rodgers for giving him the chance to now win the Premier League, while being able to play with the likes of Fabio Borini and Iago Aspas.

The satirical content continued with Rodgers talking about how he has been coaching since he was 11, while Gerrard has had a few weeks as Liverpool’s U9s coach.

