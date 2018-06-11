Celtic rubbish talk of Brendan Rodgers leaving for Leicester

Celtic have been quick to distance themselves from talk of manager Brendan Rodgers potentially leaving the club to take over at Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers has won successive trebles with Celtic. Picture: John Devlin

The English Premier League side are said to be considering a move which will see current incumbent Claude Puel ditched for a more favourable candidate.

Rodgers made Scottish football history last term after picking up successive trebles and is reportedly top of Leicester’s wish list.

However, the Evening Times are today reporting that Celtic are adamant their manager is going nowhere and is more than happy with life at Parkhead.

