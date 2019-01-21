Watch: Ex-Celtic ace Moussa Dembele score dramatic injury-time winner in French derby

Moussa Dembele took his knack of scoring in derby matches into the Derby Rhône-Alpes as Lyon defeated St Etienne.

The 22-year-old came of the bench just before the hour mark as Lyon trailed their rivals 1-0 at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

OL equalised shortly after Dembele's arrival and he would provide the defining moment in the fifth minute of injury time, rising highest to power an excellent header past Stephane Ruffier to earn his side the three points.

The win took Lyon into third place in Ligue 1, above St Etienne, but they remain 17 points behind leaders PSG.

Despite struggles this season since joining from Celtic Dembele has still shown he produces in the big moments. During his time at Parkhead he netted eight times against Rangers,.

The goal took him on to six in the league having scored from the bench against Toulouse on Wednesday.