John Swinney to snub COP29 climate summit amid Scotland's stuttering climate progress

First Minister John Swinney will not attend the COP29 climate summit in Baku, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

John Swinney will not attend COP29 - the first time Scotland’s First Minister has not attended the global climate summit in five years.

The Scottish Government has confirmed that SNP acting net zero secretary Gillian Martin will represent Mr Swinney’s administration in Baku.

The global summit starts on Monday and comes with the Scottish Government’s climate strategy in disarray.

On Tuesday, SNP ministers succeeded in their plans to water down Scotland’s legal climate targets - with the 2030 aim to cut emissions by 75 per cent binned in favour of five-year carbon budgets.

Scotland has missed nine out of its last 13 annual emissions reduction targets.

SNP ministers are yet to bring forward an up-to-date climate change plan, while key policy documents such as the long-delayed energy strategy and a blueprint to meet a pledge to cut car kilometres by 20 per cent have still not materialised.

The last time a first minister did not attend a COP was in December 2019 when then environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham took part in COP25 without Nicola Sturgeon.

Asked why the First Minister was not attending COP29, his official spokesperson said: “We take a view at every COP. The FM doesn’t always go to COP.

“It depends on the programme, largely.”

Scottish Conservative shadow energy and net zero secretary, Douglas Lumsden, accused Mr Swinney of being “too embarrassed to show his face at COP29”.

He added: “While it's obvious that the SNP need to up their game on tackling climate change, hard-pressed Scots will be questioning whether Gillian Martin should be jetting across the globe when they are tightening their own belts because of the nationalists’ economic incompetence.”

Ms Martin’s schedule will include a number of roundtables and bilateral meetings with governments, international organisations, and groups to discuss ways to tackle the climate emergency.

She will also aim to set the strategic direction of Scotland’s two year term as Regions4 President, give a speech at a climate justice event focused on learning lessons from Scotland’s approach to addressing loss and damage and take part in the Under2 general assembly as European co-chair of the Under2 Coalition.

Ms Martin said: “Our country has a wealth of experience and expertise when it comes to the just transition to net-zero, which can help influence, inform, and shape the global climate debate.

“Scotland was the first global north government to commit funding to address loss and damage – and that money is now supporting vulnerable communities who are at most risk of suffering the effects of climate change. We are committed to continuing that progress and contributing to the finance debate, to ensure it is in line with climate justice principles.”

Jamie Livingstone, head of Oxfam Scotland, said that “against the “brutal background” of the impact the climate crisis is having, “,it’s positive that the Scottish Government is attending COP29 with a strong story on providing support to communities facing losses and damages”.

He added: “But having cut green budgets and missed and axed climate targets – it’s time for an urgent reset.