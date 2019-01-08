Watch: Celtic new boy Timothy Weah’s incredible goal for USA

Timothy Weah is a forward that will have Celtic fans off their seat.

That will certainly be the case if a goal he netted for the USA U-17 side is anything to go by.

The 18-year-old completed a loan deal from PSG on Monday, joining Celtic until the end of the season, and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping he produces performances like the one he did against Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup two years ago.

Weah netted a hat-trick in a 5-0 round of 16 victory in front of more than 34,000 fans in New Dehli. For the first goal he demonstrated his pace and acceleration, while his hat-trick goal was all about being clinical having been in the right place at the right time.

It was his second which went viral. Picking up the ball on the corner of the box, he shifted it quickly before whipping a shot into the far top corner. An attempt which very few keepers in the world would have been able to stop.

US forward Tim Weah made a name for himself with a hat-trick against Paraguay in 2017. Picture: GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty

Speaking about the goal to US Soccer he said: “I see the goalkeeper a little bit on his right side, I do this little thing with my foot I see Neymar do a lot, think quick and just hit it. I was like ‘oh my God, this is going be hot on Twitter’.

