Timothy Weah completes Celtic move as Hoops await Vakoun Issouf Bayo work permit

Celtic have completed the loan signing of 18-year-old Paris St Germain forward Timothy Weah.

The eight-times capped United States international has signed on for the rest of the season and has joined his new team-mates at their training camp in Dubai.

Weah, who is the son of former Milan star and current Liberian president George, has scored two goals in six first-team games for PSG.

The teenager follows Odsonne Edouard in moving from Paris to Parkhead – striker Edouard became Celtic’s record signing in the summer.

“Timothy’s a young talent who is a full international player,” said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. “He has a long career ahead of him but he has those natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique. He’s hungry too.

“He’s been in the PSG squad and featured for them in pre-season. With the quality of players they have, it’s difficult for him to get in and get any game-time. They wanted him to go out on loan and saw Celtic as a great possibility.”

Celtic are also closing in on a deal for Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo. It is believed the club are just waiting on the 21-year-old receiving a work permit.