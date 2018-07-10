Show Racism the Red Card respond to comments made by Brendan Rodgers

An anti-racism organisation has appeared to criticise Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers for his response to claims made by Aberdeen star Shay Logan that he was the victim of racial abuse at Celtic Park.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has defended the club's fans. Picture: SNS

The Dons defender told the Evening Express that he had been subjected to racist comments from some Hoops fans after he was sent off in the aftermath of Aberdeen’s victory at Parkhead on the final day of last season.

But in comments made in response to Logan’s claims, Rodgers is reported to have said that it “probably doesn’t help if you walk about after the game and make all sorts of gestures”.

Show Racism the Red Card has issued a statement backing Logan, and rejecting any allegations that the player “brought it upon himself”.

Former Manchester City youngster Logan got into an altercation with Celtic pair Mikael Lustig and Dedryck Boyata after gesturing to the home fans. He then gestured further towards the supporters as he was led from the field, and it was at this point that Logan claims he was subjected to the abuse.

The 30-year-old told the Aberdeen-based newspaper: “Listen, there was [racial abuse] but at the end of the day I expect it now.

“It’s so forgotten about that it is just the way it is. There’s no crying or moaning about it, at the end of the day I’ve got three kids who love me.

“I deal with it, let them say whatever they want, we move on, there’s other games in the future.”

This isn’t the first time Logan insists he’s been the victim of racism at Celtic Park after an incident in 2014 involving Celtic winger Aleksandar Tonev.

Logan accused the on-loan Aston Villa player of racism abusing him and, although Celtic denied the claims, an independent panel working on behalf of the Scottish FA found in favour of Logan and banned the Bulgarian midfielder for seven matches.

In quotes carried by the Daily Mail, Rodgers threw his backing behind the Celtic fans with regards to the latest incident and appeared to suggest that Logan’s behaviour wasn’t doing the player any favours.

The Celtic manager was quoted as saying: “There has obviously been an ongoing thing with young Shay since an incident I was made aware of when I first came in.

“But, listen, the Celtic supporters were voted the best supporters in the world. And I think that says it all in terms of the ambience at the stadium. How they behave themselves.

“So it’s not something I want to go into and it’s not something the Celtic supporters are ever, ever renowned for.”

He added: “It probably doesn’t help yourself if you walk about after the game and make all sorts of gestures.”

A Show Racism the Red Card spokesperson said: “We fully support Shay Logan and will be asking the SFA and SPFL to investigate any claims of racism by Celtic supporters towards him.

“We also reject any allegations that Shay Logan ‘brought it upon himself’.

“There is NO excuse for racism and I am sure Celtic fans would be behind our zero tolerance approach to racism.”

