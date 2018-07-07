Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers: Shay Logan probably doesn’t help himself

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has defended the club’s fans after Shay Logan accused the Parkhead faithful of racism.

The Aberdeen right-back was sent off after the full-time whistle when the two sides met back in May, a game the visitors won 1-0.

Logan got into an altercation with Mikael Lustig and Dedryck Boyata after gesturing to the crowd. He then gestured further towards the home fans as he was led from the field.

It is at this point that Logan claims he was the victim of racism.

It isn’t the first time Logan has insisted he was abused because of the colour of his skin at Parkhead.

In 2014, then-Celtic midfielder Aleksandar Tonev was banned for seven games for using racist language towards the English defender.

Celtic denied that any such language was used but an independent panel, working on behalf of the SFA, found in favour of Logan.

Asked by the Evening Express if there were any racial taunts as he left the field following the most recent match, he said: “Listen there was, but at the end of the day I expect it now.

“It’s so forgotten about that it is just the way it is. There’s no crying or moaning about it, at the end of the day I’ve got three kids who love me.

“I deal with it, let them say whatever they want, we move on, there’s other games in the future.”

Rodgers, though, believes the Celtic Park crowd’s record speaks for itself.

The manager pointed to the Fifa fan award, which Celtic won last year, while also questioning Logan’s antics.

He was quoted in the Daily Mail as saying: “There has obviously been an ongoing thing with young Shay since an incident I was made aware of when I first came in.

“But, listen, the Celtic supporters were voted the best supporters in the world.

“And I think that says it all in terms of the ambience at the stadium. How they behave themselves.

“So it’s not something I want to go into and it’s not something the Celtic supporters are ever, ever renowned for.

“It probably doesn’t help yourself if you walk about after the game and make all sorts of gestures.

“But the Celtic supporters have been given their title last year and there’s a reason why. So there’s not other comment on it.”

