Scott Brown brands Hampden ‘one of the worst stadiums for atmosphere’

Former Scotland captain Scott Brown has slammed the Scottish FA’s decision to remain at Hampden as the Celtic skipper branded it “possibly one of the worst stadiums” for atmosphere.

Scottish football’s governing body confirmed on Tuesday that they will stay at Hampden beyond its current lease period, and will buy the arena from current owners Queen’s Park in 2020, rather than relocate to Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Scott Brown in action for Scotland at Hampden, which the Celtic player branded 'one of the worst stadiums for atmosphere'. Picture: SNS Group

But Brown, who won 55 caps for Scotland and skippered the side before hanging up his international boots, told STV that Hampden was the “wrong stadium for a football match”.

Fewer than 17,500 attended Scotland’s UEFA Nations League opener against Albania on Monday night, leaving plenty of gaps in the 52,000-capacity stadium.

Brown said: “Hampden is possibly one of the worst stadiums I have played in for atmosphere.

“For Scotland, I think we should be playing at Celtic Park, Ibrox, then the smaller games - where you only get 17,000 - should be at Hibs and Hearts.

“The bigger games could be at Murrayfield as well. We have some great stadiums here but we choose to use the wrong stadium for a football match.”

The Scottish FA has hinted at redeveloping Hampden in a bid to revamp the supporter experience but Brown reckons that won’t be enough.

“They need to start that stadium all over again. [Redeveloping the stadium to solve the problem] is not going to happen.

“When they built it, it was built for a running track. You’re not going to get the fans and noise that scare opposing players when they turn up.

“It’s easy for them to turn up... big, open pitch, hardly any fans... it’s hard for the players.

“You play at Celtic Park, Ibrox, Tynecastle... you have the atmosphere there and that’s what makes opponents scared to come there and play.”