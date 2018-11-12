Ryan Christie signs new three-year deal with Celtic

Ryan Christie has signed a new three-year deal at Celtic, just days after Olivier Ntcham pledged his future to the Parkhead side.

The midfielder scored and played an instrumental role in the 3-0 Betfred Cup semi-final win over Hearts at BT Murrayfield before setting up the winner in the 2-1 Europa League win over RB Leipzig last week.

The 23-year-old told Celtic’s website: “I’m delighted. Ever since I started to play a bit more in the team I’ve been happy to make an impact. Celtic is the club I want to continue playing for.

“I’ve really enjoyed coming in and I’ve taken a lot of confidence from that. It’s helping my game right now and I’m definitely looking to improve. “I feel like there’s plenty more to come from me. Hopefully now I can kick on and become a mainstay at Celtic.”

Christie, who was linked with Sunderland over the summer, was full of praise for Brendan Rodgers, adding: “I’ve enjoyed my football ever since I joined the club.

“The manager’s been brilliant with me and I’ve really enjoyed playing under him and working with all the staff. I have a really positive feeling right now and I’m enjoying my football.

“A lot of the boys have signed up on long-term contracts. That knits us together and it’s nice to have a strong core of boys in the squad. Everyone’s enjoying their football here and ready to make more history.

“The fans have been brilliant. You put in a few good performances and the reception makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”

Christie, whose neat ball across the face of goal set up Odsonne Edouard for Celtic’s second against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, admitted the atmosphere for the Europa League clash had been the best he’d ever experienced.

He continued: “The game against Leipzig was the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in and this just tops off an amazing week for me.

“My family are all delighted. My dad was delighted when I told him the news and he’ll be down for plenty games before the end of the season.”

Since joining Celtic from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015, he has made 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals - including three in his last five.

He spent a season and a half on loan with Aberdeen, where he registered 15 goals and 18 assists in 57 games.

Christie has three caps for Scotland, and made his debut in a friendly against the Netherlands at Pittodrie in November last year.