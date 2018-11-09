Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham signs contract extension

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has signed a new contract with the Scottish champions, extending his deal until 2022.

Celtic midfielder Oliver Ntcham. Picture: John Devlin

The Frenchman signed from Manchester City in the summer of 2017 on an original four-year deal that was due to expire in 2021.

After a transfer window where he was linked with a host of top clubs, Celtic have moved to keep their player happy with an improved contract.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Ntcham said: “I’m delighted to extend my contract. It’s good news and I hope we’re going to win more trophies. It’s a great side and I’m glad to be part of the project.

“Having a strong bond with the players is very important for the team, and for the club. I feel good here and I hope we’re going to win more trophies and that we can be even more successful this year than last year.

“I want to improve on everything in respect of the game. Scoring more goals is, of course, part of the game and is important for me as well.”