Rumour Mill: Swansea and Old Firm eye midfield ace | Gerrard to manage Rangers? | Hibs ‘second best’ in Scotland

Swansea City rival Celtic and Rangers for Scottish Premiership midfielder; bookies slash odds on Steven Gerrard taking the reins at Ibrox and Scott Brown has crowned Hibs the best team in Scotland - after Celtic.

Swansea, Celtic and Rangers linked with Kamara swoop

Glen Kamara is on Swansea's radar but Celtic and Rangers both remain keen. Picture: SNS Group

Swansea City have joined Celtic and Rangers in keeping tabs on Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara. The Finnish international has impressed for the Dens Park side since moving from Arsenal last summer.

And the 22-year-old is reportedly a target for Carlos Carvalhal’s side while Rangers scouted him in their recent 4-0 win over Neil McCann’s side.

The Swans are drawing up a list of transfer options for the summer and Kamara could be available for around £1 million this summer. (The Sun)

Gerrard emerges as shock Rangers target

Bookies have slashed the odds on Anfield legend Steven Gerrard succeeding Graeme Murty.

The Liverpool academy coach has had his odds shortened from 25/1 to 8/1.

Ostersunds boss Graham Potter remains 4/1 favourite, with Frank de Boer 5/1 and Neil Warnock 6/1. Gerrard is joined by Alex Neil and Robbie Neilson on 8/1 odds. (The Sun)

Hibs are second best in Scotland, claims Brown

Scott Brown has welcomed the opportunity to secure Celtic’s seventh consecutive league title by beating a Rangers side he insists are not even the second best team in the country.

Former Hibs youngster Brown is in no doubt Neil Lennon’s team are the best of the rest behind Celtic, saying: “Hibs are the second best team in the country. They’ve got a top quality manager, a good young team.

“If they can keep that together, who knows what they can do? They have given us our toughest games this season. They play good football but they’re also up for the battle.” (The Scotsman)

Second Hearts chance for Sammon

Conor Sammon will have a final chance to resurrect his Hearts career this summer and convince manager Craig Levein he should stay. The striker will report to Riccarton in June after his season-long loan at Partick Thistle ends.

Levein is ready to give him the chance to earn a place in Hearts’ first-team squad for next season before deciding his future.

The Hearts boss said: “Conor will come back for pre-season training and we’ll assess him and see what happens.” (Evening News)

McGinn: Only ‘something special’ could take me away from Hibs

John McGinn knows his ambition will take him away from Easter Road, but the Scotland midfielder revealed: “It doesn’t have to be now.”

McGinn is braced for another summer of speculation over his future, but is adamant that his departure will only come around if it suits both him and Hibs.

McGinn said: “I feel I’m getting better all the time, but I’m ambitious. I want to test myself at a higher level, but it would take something special for me to leave.” (Evening News)

‘Well eye Miller move

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has refused to rule out a move for suspended Rangers striker Kenny Miller.

Miller, along with Ibrox captain Lee Wallace, was suspended by the club for his part in the aftermath of the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has admitted an interested in former Hibs youngster Miller, but the Steelmen could rival the Easter Road side for the 38-year-old’s services. (The Scotsman)

Maxwell vows ‘better future’ for SFA

Ian Maxwell has pledged to “shape a better future for Scottish football” after his widely anticipated appointment as the new chief executive of the SFA was confirmed yesterday.

The 42-year-old Partick Thistle managing director will leave the Firhill club at the end of the season and take up his new position at Hampden on 21 May, earning an estimated salary of £300,000.

Maxwell becomes only the ninth person to be the administrative head of the SFA since the role was first created 136 years ago when John McDowall became the organisation’s first secretary. (The Scotsman)

Stop comparing me to Brown, pleads McGinn

Hibs talisman John McGinn has called on pundits to stop comparing him to Celtic skipper Scott Brown - because they’re different types of players.

“It’s something that bugs me a wee bit, getting compared to him,” said McGinn. “We’re good pals off the park but we’re different players. He has something different to me and I have something different to him.

“I just try to focus on my own game.” (The Scotsman)