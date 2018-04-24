Motherwell boss refuses to rule out move for Rangers forward

Have your say

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has refused to rule out a move for suspended Rangers striker Kenny Miller.

Miller, along with Ibrox captain Lee Wallace, was suspended by the club for his part in the aftermath of the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.

Veteran forward Miller - an unused substitute - and Wallace, who wasn’t part of the matchday squad, are understood to have vented their anger in the wake of the 4-0 defeat, incurring Graeme Murty’s wrath.

The pair are both unlikely to pull on the light blue shirt again, and both have been linked with moves away from Govan, with Hibs boss Neil Lennon also interested in former Hibs youngster Miller.

But the Steelmen could rival the Easter Road side for the 38-year-old’s services.

Motherwell have reached both Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup finals, despite selling star striker Louis Moult in the January transfer window.

And Fir Park boss Robinson is keen to bolster his squad for next season, with a number of players expected to depart.

But with a nucleus of promising youngsters at the club, Robinson is aware of the importance of having senior heads in and around the squad to nurture the raw talent.

Robinson said: “Kenny is a Rangers player. It would be wrong for me to talk about any player under contract elsewhere.

“But we are always looking to improve the squad.”

