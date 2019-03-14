Rumour Mill: Rangers to appeal Morelos booking | What Leicester paid Celtic for Brendan Rodgers | Defoe backs Gerrard | ICT blast semi kick-off time

The latest Scottish football news, rumours and transfer gossip...

Gers to appeal Morelos booking

Rangers are appealing the yellow card shown to Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers will appeal the yellow card shown to striker Alfredo Morelos for simulation during the 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Aberdeen.

The Colombian forward was cautioned after a clash in the box with Dons defender Andrew Considine. However, replays appear to show contact between the two players and the Gers will attempt to overturn the booking, which rules the 22-year-old out of the club’s next Scottish Cup tie. (The Sun)

Foxes paid £9m for Rodgers

Leicester City paid the substantial figure of £9 million to prise Brendan Rodgers and his backroom staff away from Celtic, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It was a move which attracted plenty of rancour among the Celtic support with a section of fans unveiling a banner in the first match post-Rodgers which read “You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt, always a fraud.”

It is believed Rodgers had a £6 million buy-out clause in his contract which would have been lower in the summer. Leicester also recruited assistant boss Chris Davies, first-team coach Kolo Toure, and head of performance Glenn Driscoll.

(The Scotsman)

‘If I was a Rangers fan, I’d be excited’

Jermain Defoe has urged dismayed Rangers supporters to keep faith with Steven Gerrard despite his first season in charge of Rangers now appearing all but certain to end without silverware.

Defoe said: “If I was a Rangers fan, I’d definitely be excited. It’s a club and a team definitely going places.

“It ticks every box, it’s an unbelievable environment to be part of and I’ve enjoyed it.” (The Scotsman)

Inverness rage at early kick-off time for Hearts semi

Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Graham Rae has questioned the 12.15pm kick-off time for the Highlanders’ Scottish Cup semi-final with Hearts.

He said: “It seems odd that we are invited down for a meeting where everybody is represented then they announce things ahead of time. I notice the Celtic v Aberdeen game is 2pm on the Sunday, which is altogether easier for people. “I know it is probably being driven by the television companies. “I don’t want to be disrespectful to the SFA, but I’d like to have at least heard the rationale before it was announced.” (The Sun)

Celtic scuppered in LED screen bid

Celtic’s attempts to erect a giant ‘windmill’ LED screen outside Parkhead have been kicked out by council chiefs.

The Hoops lodged an application in September 2016 for the large rotating screen in the Celtic Way but their hopes were dashed when the council rejected the plans over fears it would be a distraction for drivers on the nearby London Road. (The Sun)

McGinn: Dons getting closer to Celtic

It is 27 years since Aberdeen last defeated Celtic at Hampden, Eoin Jess scoring the only goal of a League Cup semi-final, and they have suffered six straight defeats in the subsequent meetings of the clubs in Mount Florida.

That includes losses in three domestic cup finals under McInnes in the last two seasons but Niall McGinn is optimistic they can buck that trend when they face Celtic in next month’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

“Anything can happen in semi-finals and finals. We’ll worry about the semi-final when it comes around in April but we’re not far away [from beating Celtic].” (The Scotsman)

Faddy explains Fletch mystery

Scotland coach James McFadden insists Steven Fletcher was left out of the squad because he still has ongoing fitness issues, even though the striker scored for Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Alex McLeish cited injury as the reason for overlooking the 31-year-old for the Euro qualifying clashes in Kazakhstan and San Marino but hours later, the former Hibs forward scored and played 84 minutes against Bolton in the Championship. “He has ongoing injury issues that he and the club feel need to be addressed,” McFadden said. “He is managing an injury and they feel there will be some sort of treatment for him during the international break.” (The Scotsman)