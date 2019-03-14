Revealed! The substantial figure Celtic received from Leicester City for Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City paid the substantial figure of £9million to prise Brendan Rodgers and his backroom staff away from Celtic, according to the Daily Telegrpah.

Leicester took Brendan Rodgers, Kolo Toure and Chris Davies from Celtic. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The Northern Irishman defected to the King Power Stadium at the end of February to take over from Claude Puel at the Premier League club.

It was a move which attracted plenty of rancour among the Celtic support with a section of fans unveiling a banner in the first match post-Rodgers which read “You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt, always a fraud.”

The 46-year-old emerged as the Foxes’ No.1 target following Puel’s dismissal and Leicester proved that with the money they forked out to tempt their new manager south.

It is believed Rodgers had a £6million buy-out clause in his Celtic contract which would have been lower in the summer.

In addition, Leicester also recruited assistant manager Chris Davies, Kolo Toure, who was first-team coach at Celtic and Glen Driscoll, head of performance.

The total outlay was £9million, making Rodgers one of the most expensive managerial recruits in Premier League history.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon returned to the club following his fellow countryman’s departure. He has led the team to two wins and a draw.